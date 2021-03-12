The Weeknd Boycotts Grammys After Nomination Snub; Says He Will No Longer Submit His Music For Consideration

The Weeknd once again has expressed his anger after being snubbed in the Grammy Awards. The singer revealed that he has instructed his label bosses to stop submitting his music for consideration.

"I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys... because of the secret committees," he told the New York Times. Fans were stunned to find out that The Weeknd wasn't nominated for a single category despite winning several awards for his album After Hours and single 'Blinding Lights' in 2020.

After Grammy nominations were announced back in 2020, The Weeknd took to Twitter and wrote, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." He later admitted he was "blindsided" by the snub.

On the other hand, the singer's manager, Wassim Slaiby revealed that they are yet to receive a straight answer as to why The Weeknd failed to get a nomination. "We were many weeks and dozens of calls in with the Grammy team around Abel's (The Weeknd) performance right up to the day of nominations being announced. We were scratching our heads in confusion and wanted answers," the New York Times quoted Slaiby as saying.

The Grammy nomination reportedly is multi-step process in which committees of veteran music professionals choose the final nominees after a shortlist is handed down to them by a screening committee, that considers thousands of submissions.

Earlier this week, Zayn Malik also lashed out after his music was snubbed from the nominations list. Justin Bieber, Halsey, Nicki Minaj had also expressed issues with the award show's transparency. Meanwhile, the top nominees for this year's Grammy Awards are Beyoncé with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Ricch and Taylor Swift with six nods each.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammy Awards are will be held on March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the audience will be comprised only of the presenters, performers and the staff.

