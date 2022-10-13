Fitness Enthusiast Manish Talks About How Yoga Is An Elixir With Benefits Beyond The Mat

"Like a flower bud, human life has the potential to blossom fully. The blossoming of human potential to fullness is yoga." says one of the most famous quotes on Yoga. Over millennia, the saints and sages have honed yoga as a system of self-improvement. This overarching goal is attained by cultivating each person's particular capacity for self-realisation. The science and philosophy of yoga have always been transmitted through the grace of the Guru or spiritual teacher to the spiritual aspirant or disciple through the preceptor to the student since the beginning of time.

Yoga is all about establishing a relationship full of solitude with self and uniting people. Simply defined, it's more than just some "physical asanas," as many people believe it to be. It's a way of life. It also takes into account one's interactions with their environment, their diet, and their thoughts in order to realise life's full potential. Manish, a yoga guru and the director of the Yoga Institute, argues that one must practise yoga daily. A person's personality needs to be so obvious that they stop to consider their actions before acting. Manish, an Indian yoga master and the director of the Yoga Institute, explains to PBNS why everyone should choose yoga as a lifestyle.

What in your eyes "Yoga' truly is?

Honestly, I believe 'balance' is the key to yoga. When we bring this balance to life, our behaviours are clearer and more precise. Yoga teaches you to control your breathing to control your anger. Yoga is the practice of standing on one leg in the Vriksha position to achieve focus. Every technique used in yoga is directed at the mind. Your life is just what you think it is! Yoga aims to improve your ability to think and act. In yoga, we discuss "Self-reliance," or doing everything for oneself in order to avoid problems, illnesses, and pain. Yoga can prevent all of that. Start doing yoga as soon as you wake up, from simple stretches in bed to full bowel movements, and so on.

With the changing times, today the world is accepting Yoga with open arms. What is your opinion on this statement?

"India is a country where intellectuals like Tapasvis and Yogi lived who looked within themselves and believed they contained the entirety of the world. According to me, our souls are a part of the cosmos itself. In order for people all over the world to clearly understand the difference between "Pain" and "Suffering," yoga needs to be introduced everywhere. The human body experiences pain, and our minds experience suffering. One can choose to "not suffer" by choosing to learn from the suffering and living a yogic life. People can't even sleep anymore, and many are depressed. However, by learning yoga, one can create balance and avoid suffering through troubles altogether.

Post Pandemic it will be no wrong to say that there is a steep increase in the number of Yoga practitioners?

Everyone's eyes have been opened by the COVID-19 epidemic, and today we all understand how crucial immunity is in warding off viruses of all kinds. Finally, we as a species must discover ways to strengthen our bodies and minds as one virus disappears and another emerges. Covid limited our methods of living and imprisoned us; as a result, our bodies suffered from inactivity and our minds from stress. Under these conditions, the best thing we can do is practice yoga and adhere to its various tenets, which will not only benefit us now but also shield us from pandemics and other tragedies in the future. When I say this, I'm talking about incorporating yoga into our daily activities, such as doing asanas while working, stretching after waking up, eating satvik cuisine, and meditating to maintain a cool, collected mind. These modest adjustments will enable us to not only overcome the obstacles that life throws at us, but also to spread happiness and optimism.

Can you tell us about some of your achievements now?

I would say having established a reputation in the industry, currently employed as a freelancer and a yoga instructor, and I have been successful in enlightening many fitness enthusiasts about the origins of yoga.Owing to which, I won the title of "Perfect Body" for the 2020-2021 contest season at "Rubaru Mr. India," one of the most esteemed Indian male pageants, as a result of my persistent commitment and sheer resolve. The event took place in Goa on April 8, 2021. Since then, I have never looked back, in fact on the contrary, I have only improved professionally and skillfully.

Tell us about your future plans in the segment?

Strengthening one's daily routine will help them gain power and significantly raise their metabolism. Additionally, deep breathing that is done in yoga improves circulation, which helps keep the metabolism running smoothly. Being very well versed in all these I intend on spreading awareness about yoga to even more people. Therefore, to make this dream of mine into reality I have an aspiration to launch a multifaceted yoga and fitness company. In addition to India, I want to expand it all over the world and establish a stronger reputation in the field.