 »   »   » Kamal Haasan Vouches His Support For Deepika Padukone In Padmavati Row!

Padmavati and the protests surrounding the film have been the talking point of the Indian film industry. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, has been facing widespread protests.

Meanwhile, popular actor Kamal Haasan has come out in support of Deepika Padukone. The actor, who has never shied away to voice his opinion on trivial issues, took to Twitter to send out an important message.

Kamal Haasan, on his note stated that he wants Ms. Deepika's head saved and added that he respects it more than her body. He also made it clear that one shouldn't deny her freedom. The actor also reminded that many communities have opposed his films as well, and also vouched on the fact that the time has come for us to wake up and think.

Meanwhile, the controversies surrounding Padmavati has grown over the past few days with certain groups announcing rewards for chopping off Deepika Padukone's head. It's amidst all these controversies that popular actor Kamal Haasan has come out in support of Deepika Padukone and Padmavati.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 11:17 [IST]
