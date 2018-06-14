 »   »   »  Junga Trailer Review: Vijay Sethupathi Dazzles In Gangster Avatar

The much-awaited trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's forthcoming film Junga, was released on June 13, 2018, along with the audio. After playing an intimidating villain character in Vikram Vedha, looks like Vijay Sethupathi is back to playing a quirky don in this fun-filled action flick.

With a running length of 2 minutes 52 seconds, Junga trailer has got everything in store to amuse the audience, particularly the fans of Vijay Sethupathi. It begins with the voice of the actor overlapping his emergence by uttering, "One should not pull down the ones that try to climb up, but instead he must go to the top and ask others to exit from that place as the spot is occupied."

The trailer goes on with humorous references here and there, and the actor is seen challenging the white men of Paris and concurrently taking on police back home. The director didn't seem to miss a chance, as he has introduced fun elements everywhere possible. For instance, the actor's family members introduce themselves as Don's mother, Don's grandmother and so on in the trailer.

By the end of it, we see Vijay Sethupathi saying that he has spent a huge sum on this project and in turn, Yogi Babu says we shouldn't talk boastfully about our own achievements. The first thing in the trailer that captures our eyes is the cinematography, which was splendid and flawless. This is the second film for the actor to collaborate with director Gokul after their blockbuster comedy Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.

Sayyeshaa will be playing the female lead and Madonna Sebastian is reportedly playing a cameo in this flick. Produced by the actor himself, under his banner Vijay Sethupathi Productions, Junga's cast further includes Suresh Menon, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a series of films lined-up and will soon start to work on his Telugu flick Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, with Chiranjeevi in the lead. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Super Deluxe are the other two biggies that are due for release this year, that the actor is currently committed to. Besides all these, he is also playing a crucial role in Rajini's next and looks like the actor has no space to even breathe.

Almost every work is complete with regards to Junga and after finishing the final touch-ups, the date of its release will be announced by the makers.