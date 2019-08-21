English
    Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Pave Way For A Special Moment?

    By
    |

    Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2's work has already commenced and the Shankar directorial, which is one among the most-awaited Tamil movies is expected to be a platform to offer one of the most gratifying moment for Tamil audiences. Reportedly, Indian 2 will pave way for the association of Kamal Haasan and veteran actor Vivek, a union that the Tamil audiences have been eagerly waiting for since the past three decades.

    Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Pave Way For An Extremely Special Moment

    If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Vivek has been roped in to play a crucial role in this Kamal Haasan starrer. Interestingly, Vivek is an actor who has had the chance to work with all the big stars of the film industry. He has acted in a record number of films but is yet to work with Kamal Haasan. Interestingly, in the past,even Vivek had expressed his interest to work with Kamal Haasan. Now, the reports that have surfaced state that the much-awaited onscreen combination is on cards. It would be great to see these two extremely talented artists sharing the screen space and it would be a dream come true moment for Vivek as well as Tamil movie buffs. However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding Vivek's association with the movie.

    Interestingly, Vivek has previously appeared in a good number of films directed by Shankar. He essayed a crucial role in the movie Boys. Later, he played important roles in Vikram starrer Anniyan and Rajinikanth's Sivaji. Let us wait and see what's in store for the actor in Indian 2.

    In Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is expected to reprise the role of Senapathy, the character which he had done in the 1996 movie Indian 2. Most recently, team Indian 2 had come up with a brand new poster of the movie, which left the audiences thrilled. Along with Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also features a huge star cast comprising of actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajesh etc.

