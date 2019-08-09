English
    Vijay Sethupathi Wins Best Actor Award At Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

    Vijay Sethupathi, the powerhouse acting talent, has been rewarded for his excellent performance in the film Super Deluxe. He has been adjudged as the Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne Awards 2019. The event took place last night at the iconic Palais Theatre.

    Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, hit theatres in March 2019. It is one of the most-appreciated Tamil movies of this year so far, and in the film, Vijay Sethupathi portrayed a character named Shilpa, who's a transwoman. His amazing makeover and performance were among the major highlights of this critically acclaimed film. Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in for the actor from various quarters.

    The big event held in Melbourne was attended by other top stars of the industry as well. Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Karan Johar, etc., had graced the event. Gayathrie Shankar, who essayed a small but important role in Super Deluxe was also present at the event. Earlier, a picture featuring all the big stars had surfaced on online circuits.

    Meanwhile, popular actress Tabu was adjudged Best Actress, for her performance in Andhudhun, which released in 2018. Bollywood movie Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was adjudged the Best Film.

    Take a look at the list of winners here..

    Telestra People's Choice Award: Simmba

    Celebrating 20 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar

    IFFM Best Director: Sriram Raghavan For Andhadhun

    IFFM Best India Film: Bulbul Can Sing

    IFFM Excellence in Cinema - Shahrukh Khan

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 13:33 [IST]
