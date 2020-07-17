Alisha Abdullah Slams News Website For Spreading Wrong Information About Her And Thala Ajith

India's first female national racing champion Alisha Abdullah has also acted in a film titled Irumbu Kuthirai, a 2014 Tamil release. Alisha has a good bond with actor Ajith Kumar since both have the same level of interest for racing. She often speaks good things about Ajith and his humble nature.

Alisha Abdullah is quite an active person on social media and is known for gspreading awareness about Coronavirus. However, her recent tweet shook everyone as she slammed a news website for spreading wrong information about her and Ajith.

A video posted by a news website featuring veteran actor Bayilvan Ranganathan, claimed wrong information about the biker and Ajith. It's know that Alisha was recently offered the post of Tamil Nadu State Women President of National Human Rights Anti Crime and Anti Corruption Bureau. After joining the office, she also distributed grocery kits to the underprivileged families amid COVID-19 crisis. The video claimed that Alisha Abdullah went to Ajith's house to get his blessings without thanking the government.

After learning about such claims, Alisha bashed the portal on Twitter. She wrote, "I will not tolerate such nonsense.. how can @KumudamReporter #kumudam Spk such crap.. spoiling such a big stars name Mr Ajith sir.. and dragging me into this gossip! Pls stop all this! Stop Spoiling names like this #AjithKumar #stoprumour."

Well, Alisha seems to be quite disappointed with such claims. On a related note, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai which is the Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Abirami Venkatachalam and Vidya Balan in key roles.

Ajith will next be seen in Valimai which directed by H Vinoth. Huma Qureshi is playing the female lead in the film.

