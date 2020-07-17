    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Alisha Abdullah Slams News Website For Spreading Wrong Information About Her And Thala Ajith

      By
      |

      India's first female national racing champion Alisha Abdullah has also acted in a film titled Irumbu Kuthirai, a 2014 Tamil release. Alisha has a good bond with actor Ajith Kumar since both have the same level of interest for racing. She often speaks good things about Ajith and his humble nature.

      Alisha Abdullah is quite an active person on social media and is known for gspreading awareness about Coronavirus. However, her recent tweet shook everyone as she slammed a news website for spreading wrong information about her and Ajith.

      Alisha Abdullah and Ajith Kumar

      A video posted by a news website featuring veteran actor Bayilvan Ranganathan, claimed wrong information about the biker and Ajith. It's know that Alisha was recently offered the post of Tamil Nadu State Women President of National Human Rights Anti Crime and Anti Corruption Bureau. After joining the office, she also distributed grocery kits to the underprivileged families amid COVID-19 crisis. The video claimed that Alisha Abdullah went to Ajith's house to get his blessings without thanking the government.

      After learning about such claims, Alisha bashed the portal on Twitter. She wrote, "I will not tolerate such nonsense.. how can @KumudamReporter #kumudam Spk such crap.. spoiling such a big stars name Mr Ajith sir.. and dragging me into this gossip! Pls stop all this! Stop Spoiling names like this #AjithKumar #stoprumour."

      Alisha Abdullah tweet

      Well, Alisha seems to be quite disappointed with such claims. On a related note, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai which is the Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Abirami Venkatachalam and Vidya Balan in key roles.

      Also Read : Ashwin Kakumanu Shares Unseen Video Of Thala Ajith Testing Drone!

      Ajith will next be seen in Valimai which directed by H Vinoth. Huma Qureshi is playing the female lead in the film.

      Also Read : Vasuki Bhaskar Says There Are Many Sushant Singh Rajputs In Tamil Industry, Cites Ajith's Example

      Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 18:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X