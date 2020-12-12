Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Double Elimination: Jithan Ramesh And Nisha Aranthangi To Bid Goodbye To The Show?

It is confirmed! The tenth weekend of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will witness a double elimination. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel of the show, Vijay Television, host Kamal Haasan has hinted at the groupism inside the house and has also confirmed a double eviction this week. Further, he added that one contestant of the show will be eliminated today (Saturday) and the other will be evicted in Sunday's episode.

Let us tell you that a total of 6 contestants including Ramya Pandian, Nisha Aranthangi, Shivani Narayanan, Som Shekar, Gabriella and Jithan Ramesh have been nominated this time.

With several speculations doing the rounds about the elimination, thanks to the nomination of most members of the 'Anbu' group, rumours are rife that Jithan Ramesh and Nisha Aranthangi might get evicted this time.

On the other hand, as per Bigg Boss Tamil 4 analyst Syed Imadhudeen, Jithan will be evicted in Saturday's episode. With his update going viral on social media, several netizens are surprised and are eagerly awaiting the telecast. On the other hand, a few supported the cool contestant of the show defending that he is not the key member of the Anbu gang.

Talking about Jithan's performance this week, he was taken to jail along with Anitha Sampath for his poor performance in the robot vs human task. Unlike Anitha, he wasn't seen questioning the housemates for nominating him for the glass chamber, rather he was seen lying down and not paying attention to the high-voltage drama between the contestants.

Well, with the buzz about Jithan Ramesh's exit going viral on social media, we will have to wait and watch what unfolds in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

