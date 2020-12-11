Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Is Nisha Aranthangi Getting Eliminated From The Kamal Haasan Show?

After a melodramatic week, the mini-screen audiences are awaiting the tenth week elimination of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. In the weekend episodes of the show, Kamal Haasan will be joining the 12 contestants inside the house. With his sarcastic remarks, hints and appreciation for a few, the Ulaganayagan will also announce the contestant to be eliminated this week.

If you may recall, most of the members of the 'Anbu' group have been nominated for the week's elimination. Six contestants have been nominated including Ramya Pandian, Nisha Aranthangi, Shivani Narayanan, Som Shekar, Gabriella and Jithan Ramesh.

Well, there are several speculations doing the rounds about the eviction process, with the latest grapevine suggesting that a double elimination might happen in the Sunday episode. On the other hand, it is said that Nisha Aranthangi might get evicted this week.

If reports are to be believed, the mini-screen audiences were not happy with the comedienne's stints in the past week. Let us tell you that netizens had condemned her strategy of questioning her good friend Archana Chandhoke about her father's death for provoking her during a recent human vs robot task. An evidently unhappy Archana had even slammed Nisha for bringing up her father's death to win the task.

On the other hand, though her performance in the captainship task was impressive, she was seen failing miserably as a robot during the human vs robot task.

Let us tell you that Kamal Haasan, during the previous weekend episode had questioned Nisha for not having an opinion of her own. He also added that he was highly impressed with her speech that he saw on YouTube and wondered if it is the same person staying inside the house.

Well, with the ongoing buzz on social media, we will have to wait until the Saturday and Sunday episodes to know the reality behind the rumour of Nisha's exit.

