Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anbu Group Members Reunite Post Archana Chandhoke’s Eviction

Archana’s New Picture Goes Viral!

Archana took to her social media handle to share a photo of the same with a beautiful caption about the trio's friendship. She wrote, "The bonds of friendship that we forge along the way in our lives helps us to navigate even the toughest of obstacles with ease. Muzhgaatha shipae friendship thaan..love you guys!!! #BigBossTamil #VJArchana #achuma #VijayTelevision."

Kamal Haasan And Anbu Group

In the Instagram post, the trio can be seen all smiles as they pose for the picture. Let us tell you that the trio along with Rio Raj, Gabriella Charlton and Som Shekar had named themselves as Anbu group. Interestingly, the members were highly criticized recently by Kamal Haasan for playing in groups and targetting individual players like Balaji Murugadoss and Anitha Sampath. Considering the same, the Ulganayagan had announced double eviction recently that saw the exit of Nisha and Jithan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Talking about Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the show is currently going through a ball task. In the 12th week, 5 contestants including Aajeedh, Ari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Shivani Narayanan and Gabriella Charlton have been nominated. On the other hand, Balaji Murugadoss is the current captain of the house.