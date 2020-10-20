Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Singer Suchitra To Enter The Show As Second Wild Card Contestant

After the massive entry of VJ Archana as the first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, singer and former RJ Suchitra is all set to enter the house.

If reports are to be believed, Suchitra has tested negative for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing the quarantine period, which is mandatory before entering the house. Reportedly, the makers will soon confirm her inclusion in the fourth season of the popular reality show. The celebrated artist has time and again made it to the headlines for her strong views over socially relevant topics.

Talking more about Suchitra, who is born and brought up in Chennai, has sung over 100 songs in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. She has also worked as a dubbing artist for top heroines including Shriya Saran. Suchitra is also a songwriter and a music composer. Well, with the news of Suchitra's inclusion doing the rounds, fans and followers of the celebrated singer are eagerly waiting for her mass entry in the show.

As far as Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is concerned, actress Rekha was evicted recently, and the show is left with 16 contestants including Rio Raj, Balaji Murugadoss, Sanam Shetty, Ramya Pandian, Gabriella Charlton, VJ Archana, Suresh Chakravarty, Somshekhar, Aari Arjunan, Aajeedh, Anitha Sampath, Nisha, Ramesh, Samyuktha, Shivani Narayanan and Velmurugan. Interestingly Rio Raj has been chosen as the captain of the current week. The show is picking up the pace gradually and has indeed garnered the attention of the audience with a few arguments and eventual high voltage drama.

