Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Blame Rio-Nisha-Archana Group For Sending Suchitra Out Of The Show

Looks like Suchitra's exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has not gone down well with the mini-screen audiences and netizens. A section of social media users is now blaming Rio, Nisha and Archana for targeting the singer and even sending her out by nominating her in the previous week nomination.

During her post-exit interaction with host Kamal Haasan, Suchitra mentioned about the 'Whale Gang' with members including Rio Raj, Nisha, Archana, Jithan Ramesh and Gabriella Charlton, who were targeting other contestants in the house by highly gossiping about them. Calling the trio double-faced, she said that they engage in midnight gossip settling on two beds inside the house. She also expressed her disappointment over Rio, Nisha and Archana's performance in the show. Talking specifically about Archana, Suchitra said that many times the Video Jockey has 'misused' her advice. On the other hand, she called Nisha a very fake person and added that the comedienne lies all the time.

Well, her straight forward statement against the trio has now gone viral on the internet, with many supporting Suchitra for her impressive gameplay inside the house. A few social media users were also seen slamming the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 for saving Nisha, and eliminating a very deserving contestant like Suchitra. Netizens are also criticizing the trio now for not giving the singer a proper farewell during her exit, unlike others.

Check out the tweets here!

If at all one contestants deserve unconditional love inside the house is #Suchi. But #Archana and #Nisha can’t even give her a proper send off. Ithula enga kootu kudumbam Anbu..🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBoss4Tamil #BiggBossTamil — Potato-Potahto 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ (@thiseason) November 22, 2020

Look how this thaai kilavi #Archana & her slave #Nisha is watching #Suchi leave .They don't even have the heart to bid farewell 🤮Feel like giving a slipper shot if she opens her mouth again with anbu though I don't believe in violence.#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil4 pic.twitter.com/6xC1O7gEG9 — Aruna.J 💫 (@AJstwitz) November 22, 2020

On a related note, Suchitra during her conversation with Kamal Haasan added that she wanted to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 as she has been an ardent fan of the popular reality show. She also revealed that she thought it would be great if people clearly understand her through the platform that might help her regain her lost career yet again. Notably, the popular singer entered the house as the second wild card contestant on Day 28 and could only survive for three weeks in the house.

