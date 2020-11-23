Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suresh Chakravarthy To Re-Enter The Kamal Haasan Show Soon?

Here's big news for all Suresh Chakravarthy fans and mini-screen audiences. Actor Suresh Chakravarthy who was evicted in the fifth week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 might enter the show very soon. Yes, you read that right. As per a few rumour mills, the senior actor, who was one of the strongest contestants of the show, will soon make a massive re-entry in the Kamal Haasan show.

Though there were several speculations about Suresh Chakravarthy entering the celebrity cooking reality show Cooku with Comali 2 after his exit, looks like the makers do not want to leave him outside the realm of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Well, it is said that the actor is currently undergoing the quarantine period before entering the popular reality show.

With the buzz going viral on the internet, many social media users feel that the makers are duplicating his re-addition in the same way as that of Vanitha Vijaykumar's re-entry in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Also, a few netizens feel that Suresh Chakravarthy might make a strong re-entry in the show, as he got a lot of time to study each contestant from outside. Let us tell you that the actor was best known for his impeccable observations and mind games, which might help him after his re-entry in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. With no official confirmation but only a strong buzz, innumerable fans and followers of Suresh Chakravarthy are awaiting his mass entry that would indeed shock the contestants.

On a related note, Suchitra was eliminated on Day 49 of BB Tamil 4. The singer who entered as the second wild card contestant, could only survive for three weeks in the show.

