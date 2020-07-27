    For Quick Alerts
      Dhanush's Karnan: The Title Look & Glimpse In To The Making To Be Revealed On July 28!

      Karnan, the highly anticipated upcoming project will mark the first collaboration of Dhanush, the National award-winning actor, and talented filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. As per the reports, the makers are now all set to title look and a glimpse into the making of Karnan, soon. The much-awaited updates will be revealed on Dhanush's birthday, which is on July 28.

      The highly exciting update was revealed by the veteran film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, who has bankrolled the project under his home banner V Creations. As per the reports, Dhanush is playing the titular character Karnan in the movie, which is said to be a complete action thriller which is set in a rural backdrop.

      Expectations are riding high on the project, as Dhanush is finally joining hands with Mari Selvaraj, who has made some exceptional films including Pariyerum Perumal. A location still of the movie, in which the lead actor is seen with a sword in his hand, had earlier taken the social media by storm.

      Karnan will mark the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan, the popular Malayalam actress. Rajisha will appear as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie. The rest of the star cast features some popular faces including Lal, cinematographer-actor Natty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and so on.

