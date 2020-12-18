Dhanush To Share Screen Space With Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans In Russo Brothers' The Gray Man

Here's good news for Dhanush fans! The actor is all set to share screen space with Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Russo Brothers' Netflix action-thriller, The Gray Man. Netflix shared this delightful news on Twitter and wrote, "THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better. Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo."

Well, Dhanush will be seen playing a pivotal role with celebs like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas playing the lead roles in Russo Brothers' directorial venture.

Dhanush also shared a note on his Twitter handle which reads, "Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's "The Gray Man" starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers ("Avengers", "Captain America: Winter Soldier"). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love....! OM NAMASHIVAYA Love, D."

For the unversed, The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same nameThe film tells the story about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry. The Gray Man will reportedly be the most expensive Netflix original film, as it is being made on a budget of 200 million USD.

Antony Russo told Deadline, "The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That's what this movie really means for us."

"The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins, and Gosling's characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down," Joe Russo added.

The makers have not yet revealed the details about Dhanush's role, but it is reportedly going to be a prominent one. Let us tell you, The Gray Man is not the first Hollywood film of the Tamil actor. Earlier, he has worked in 2018 Hollywood flick The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Dhanush's entry in The Gray Man cast has indeed left his fans and Kollywood colleagues excited, as an actor Prasanna tweeted, "Super proud of u @dhanushkraja bro."

Talking about Dhanush's other movies, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his next Karnan. Dhanush is also a part of Jagame Thandhiram and Hindi film, Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

