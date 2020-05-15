Director AV Arun Prasath Aka Venkat Pakkar Passes Away In A Road Accident

Young Tamil director AV Arun Prasath passed away in a road accident near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, on May 15, 2020. As per reports, the filmmaker was riding his bike which collided with a lorry and he died on the spot. His debut movie 4G with GV Prakash was yet to release.

Soon after the news of his death spread, Music director GV Prakash paid tribute to the late director. He wrote on Twitter, "Always a friend and a brother. My deepest condolences to relatives and friends. Let his soul rest in peace." Soon, netizens too joined GV Prakash to mourn his death. Arun's last tweet had him appreciating GV Prakash.

Arun Prasath, also a former associate of director Shankar is credited as Venkat Pakkar in movies. He has assisted Shankar for the 2015 film I starring Vikram. Remembering Arun he wrote, "Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive, and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends."

Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends.🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZA6kvfcYLj — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) May 15, 2020

Comedy actor Manobala too shared a photo of Arun and wrote, "What is this? What is happening? RIP."

On a related note, launched in October 2016, 4G has Gayathri Suresh essaying the female lead role. Bankrolled by CV Kumar's Thirukumaran Entertainment, the movie has been delaying the release due to reasons unknown. Suresh Menon and Sathish are essaying pivotal roles in the yet to release movie.

