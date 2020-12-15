Maara: R Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath’s Romantic Drama To Release On Amazon Prime Video On January 8

The highly awaited film Maara is all set to premiere globally on January 8, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The romantic drama features R. Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead alongside Shivada Nair, Mouli, Alexander Babu, MS Baskar, Guru Somasundaram, Kishore and Abhirami in key roles.

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, and backed by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under the production banner Pramod Films, Maara is the official Tamil remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Charlie, which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles.

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video shares, "We are maddy in love with this fairy tale already! Meet #MaaraOnPrime, January 8, 2021."

Maara's music has been composed by Ghibran while the camera for the film is cranked by Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan. The editing for the Madhavan-starrer is done by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

Also Read: R Madhavan's Maara To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On December 17

Also Read: R Madhavan: People Told Me 'You're A Tamil Actor, You Won't Get Hindi Films'