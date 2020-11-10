Master: Netizens Demand Update From The Makers Of Vijay Starrer, Trend #WeWantMasterUpdate

Diwali is going to be a less happening affair this time. As far as Kollywood is concerned, most of the big films like Soorarai Pottru and Mookuthi Amman have opted for direct-to-OTT release. For Vijay fans, the year is going to be a complete disappointment as no film of the actor will be releasing in 2020.

Let us tell that Thalapathy's previous films including Bigil, Mersal and Sarkar were released coinciding with Diwali. Well now, the fans and followers who have been waiting for the release of Vijay's upcoming film Master, are expecting a massive update on the film on the special occasion of Diwali 2020. Recently, the netizens who are Vijay fans, took to their social media handles to trend the hashtag #WeWantMasterUpdate demanding the makers to drop an update on the day of the festival. The fans of the actor have been trending the hashtag with pictures of the superstar

Check out the tweets here:

#WeWantMasterUpdate trending @ IndiaTrends☹️



Instead of Releasing a New Poster,how about releasing #Master Teaser/Trailer for Diwali? or at least a "20 Sec Promo Cut" or a new song from Album for Diwali? @actorvijay @MasterOfficiaI

CC:@Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss @Lalit_SevenScr — Vijay Fans Updates (@VijayFansUpdate) November 9, 2020

It is to be noted that the director of the action-thriller, Lokesh Kanagaraj during his interaction with an entertainment portal, had stated that the team will unveil incessant updates only after they are sure about the theatrical opening and a good flow of audiences. Well, we will have to wait and watch to see if the makers keep postponing the updates or treat Thalapathy fans with a massive Diwali surprise.

On a related note, Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The highly-anticipated movie will feature an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

Master Teaser Release: Thalapathy Vijay To Surprise Fans On Diwali?

Master: Quit Pannuda Lyrical Video To Release On Anirudh Ravichander's Birthday