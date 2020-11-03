Master Teaser Release: Thalapathy Vijay To Surprise Fans On Diwali?

Looks like the wait for an update on Master is going to end soon. The fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay have been waiting since long for the release, and indeed they are expecting a massive update on Diwali. Well, if reports are to be believed, the makers of the film are gearing up to surprise Vijay fans on the special occasion. Reportedly, the highly awaited teaser of Master will be out on Diwali 2020.

It is to be noted that most of Vijay's films have made it to the theatres on the festival of lights, and skipping an update on this occasion will only disappoint the fans. Notably, Master was earlier scheduled for a release on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

There have been several speculations about Master's release on OTT platform due to the pandemic. Recently, the producer of the film, Xavier Britto cleared the air stating that the movie will only have a massive theatrical release as promised earlier to the fans and followers, once everything gets back to normalcy.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the highly-anticipated movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. If reports are to be believed, a high-octane action sequence between Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi has been shot, which will be one of the highlights of the film. The other star cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The lens for the film is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

