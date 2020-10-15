Master: Quit Pannuda Lyrical Video To Release On Anirudh Ravichander's Birthday

Master, the upcoming Vijay starrer has grabbed the attention of the music lovers with the captivating songs. Now, the makers are all set to release the next single of Master, on music director Anirudh Ravichander's birthday, October 16, 2020. The lyrical video of the next single, Quit Pannuda will release on October 16, 2020, Anirudh's birthday. The exciting update was revealed by Anirudh Ravichander himself, with a social media post recently.

Vijay is appearing in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, the Dean of a college in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor is appearing as the lead antagonist in Master, thus marking his first onscreen collaboration with Vijay.

Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. Sathyan S Sooryan handles the cinematography of the project. Philomin Raj and Stunt Silva have handled the editing and action choreography, respectively. Master will hit the theatres as a summer 2020 release.