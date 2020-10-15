    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Master: Quit Pannuda Lyrical Video To Release On Anirudh Ravichander's Birthday

      By
      |

      Master, the upcoming Vijay starrer has grabbed the attention of the music lovers with the captivating songs. Now, the makers are all set to release the next single of Master, on music director Anirudh Ravichander's birthday, October 16, 2020. The lyrical video of the next single, Quit Pannuda will release on October 16, 2020, Anirudh's birthday. The exciting update was revealed by Anirudh Ravichander himself, with a social media post recently.

      Master: Quit Pannuda Lyrical Video To Release On Anirudh Ravichanders Birthday

      Vijay is appearing in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, the Dean of a college in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor is appearing as the lead antagonist in Master, thus marking his first onscreen collaboration with Vijay.

      Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. Sathyan S Sooryan handles the cinematography of the project. Philomin Raj and Stunt Silva have handled the editing and action choreography, respectively. Master will hit the theatres as a summer 2020 release.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 23:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X