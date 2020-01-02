Master Pre-release Business: Vijay Starrer Is Already A Profitable Venture?
Master, Vijay's next film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has turned out to be the talk of the town straight away. The first look poster has been ruling the social media and the hype surrounding the film needs no description. Being one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020, the film has had a solid outing as far as pre-release business is concerned and reports reveal that the movie has already turned out to be a profitable venture for the producers.
Pre-release Business Closed
If the latest reports that have come up are anything to go by, complete theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the movie have already been sold. Thus sums up the huge hype surrounding the film.
A Profitable Venture
Popular film critic LM Kaushik has come up with a tweet in which he has mentioned about this. "#Master - All rights (theatrical & non-theatrical) being sold well in advance at fancy rates to prominent players. It's a hugely profitable outing for the producers already. And, the next leg of shoots - Chennai schedule begins,", he has written on Twitter.
The Earlier Reports
Earlier, a report had come up that the satellite rights of the film have been sold to Sun TV for a whopping price. Similarly, streaming rights have also been said to be sold to Amazon Prime. Going by the reports, the theatrical rights for various regions too have been sold.
A Big Achievement
Well, it needs to be noted that Master is more than 3 months away from its theatrical release and the fact that all the rights have been sold underlines the hype surrounding the film. No other film in recent times has managed to achieve such a pre-release business and that too months before its theatrical release.
According to reports, Thalapathy 64 will be releasing in theatres on April 09, 2020. The shoot of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is expected to be completed in February.