Master Pre-release Business: Vijay Starrer Is Already A Profitable Venture?

Pre-release Business Closed

If the latest reports that have come up are anything to go by, complete theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the movie have already been sold. Thus sums up the huge hype surrounding the film.

A Profitable Venture

Popular film critic LM Kaushik has come up with a tweet in which he has mentioned about this. "#Master - All rights (theatrical & non-theatrical) being sold well in advance at fancy rates to prominent players. It's a hugely profitable outing for the producers already. And, the next leg of shoots - Chennai schedule begins,", he has written on Twitter.

The Earlier Reports

Earlier, a report had come up that the satellite rights of the film have been sold to Sun TV for a whopping price. Similarly, streaming rights have also been said to be sold to Amazon Prime. Going by the reports, the theatrical rights for various regions too have been sold.

A Big Achievement

Well, it needs to be noted that Master is more than 3 months away from its theatrical release and the fact that all the rights have been sold underlines the hype surrounding the film. No other film in recent times has managed to achieve such a pre-release business and that too months before its theatrical release.