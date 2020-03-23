Master Songs: Andha Kanna Paathaakaa Lyrical Video Out, Yuvan Shankar Raja Casts His Spell Yet Again

The recent Master audio launch has created a buzz. Though all the tracks have garnered positive response from the netizens, the one that stands out among the others is definitely Andha Kanna Paathaakaa, crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Well, the makers of the film launched the lyrical video of the peppy love track today. The video has Vijay in romantic avatars alongside Malavika Mohanan. This song is the first time when Yuvan Shankar Raja is lending his voice for Anirudh Ravichander's composition. Interestingly, the celebrated music composer, Yuvan is joining hands with Thalapathy after 18 years of Pudhiya Geethai.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The thriller features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman and Azhagan Perumal in pivotal roles. The lens is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan, and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about the release of the movie, which was earlier locked for April 9th, might get postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare.

