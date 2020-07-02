Meera Mitun Calls Karan Johar A ‘Journalist’; Says He Never Insulted Sushant Singh Rajput

Meera Mitun is considered as one of the sensational divas in the Tamil industry. The model often shares her views on social media about the social and trending issues. As we all know, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has again reignited the infamous topic of nepotism in Bollywood. After his death, celebs like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and others are being trolled for allegedly insulting the Kai Po Che! actor on the talk show Koffee With Karan.

The social media is flooded with a lot of hate messages for KJo, Alia and Sonam and people are seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Reacting to the same, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mitun said Karan Johar did his work as a journalist.

Taking to Twitter, Meera Mitun wrote, "Well yea idk why @karanjohar is tagrgetted ?! He s a journalist, he has done his job perfectly well on honest grounds as far as I have watched his shows , interviews and speeches . Watever starkids @sonamakapoor @aliaa08 has spoke is their opinion on the show. " (sic) (this has been changed in almost every article containing Sic that it comes at the end of the sentence. Pls be careful)

Meera Mitun further stated that Karan Johar didn't insult Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, "How intelligently you face criticism is the first quality of any celebrity. Star kids @aliaa08 @sonamakapoor have expressed their opinion. @karanjohar as far as I know has not insulted @itsSSR at any place, he has done his journalist job. @ssr demise main reason is social media !" (sic)

Meera Mitun compared her life with Sushant Singh Rajput and further wrote, "I know how it feels when your never appreciated, recognized for ur achievements. Well tat too fa a person like me who have had oly appreciations , recognitions, awards from childhood. @itsSSR wasn't appreciated, recognized, well I know how deadly it is."

Meera concluded by stating that Sushant Singh Rajput failed to understand the abnormal world. "Well am fighting with tat deadly cons of this field. It is very hard but I live with that hard condition happily because the problem is with others not me. @itsSSR failed to understand the world is abnormal and he is supernaturally intelligent."

Well, in the tweet, Meera Mitun mentioned Karan Johar as a 'journalist'. But in reality, he is a talk show host. Anyway, so what do you think about Meera Mitun's take on the entire issue?

