Meera Mitun Says, ‘Rajinikanth & Vijay Are Doing The Best To Defame Me’

Meera Mitun On Rajinikanth & Vijay

In the tweet, Meera Mitun used abusive words and called out Thalaiva and Thalapathy for destroying Tamil Nadu. She tweeted, "TN is dying, save all ur as*. My as* is in a luxurious safest place living the best of my life. @rajinikanth (kannada ) @actorvijay ( Christian ) are doing the best to defame me ?! I won't hesitate to take it legally on cyberbullying Woman harassment Act ! God is watching." (sic)

Meera Mitun On Other Communities’ Dominance In Tamil Nadu

Meera Mitun expressed her anger by stating, "TN for tamilians, hindus i supppse, but malaylis, christians have dominated , doing injustice to a tamilian woman. But why are they still behind my as* ! Idk when my anger rages like kannagi who fired madurai, I would do the same to TN ! @narendramodi Destroy TN !"

Meera Mitun Says Kollywood Is Against Me

Meera Mitun concluded the series of tweets by blasting Kollywood . The former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant wrote, "TN boycotted me, thanks for the same thats why am a supermodel now , opened nationally, internationally . Also kollywood against me, thats y am in bollywood & hollywood. But What I don't understand is Why is TN still behind my as*, talking(harassing)about me is their only Job ?!" (sic)

Controversies Of Meera Mitun

Well, this is not the first time that Meera Mitun has expressed herself so openly on social media. Earlier, she has also slammed Trisha Krishnan for ‘copying' her. Trisha fans trolled her miserably, but the 96 actress didn't react to the same. Meera also had voiced her opinion over the nepotism debate after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and mistakenly called Karan Johar a ‘journalist'.