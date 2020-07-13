Meera Mitun Says, ‘Rajinikanth & Vijay Are Doing The Best To Defame Me’
Meera Mitun aka Meera Mithun, who is known for making controversial statements on social media, has recently taken a dig at Superstar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay. The controversial diva stated in a series of tweets stated that Rajinikanth and Vijay are trying to defame her, and she would take legal action against them.
Apart from that, Meera Mitun also expressed her concern over the condition of Tamil Nadu. The actress' points are quite serious and it will make us think about the situation in TN. Let's have a look:
Meera Mitun On Rajinikanth & Vijay
In the tweet, Meera Mitun used abusive words and called out Thalaiva and Thalapathy for destroying Tamil Nadu. She tweeted, "TN is dying, save all ur as*. My as* is in a luxurious safest place living the best of my life. @rajinikanth (kannada ) @actorvijay ( Christian ) are doing the best to defame me ?! I won't hesitate to take it legally on cyberbullying Woman harassment Act ! God is watching." (sic)
Meera Mitun On Other Communities’ Dominance In Tamil Nadu
Meera Mitun expressed her anger by stating, "TN for tamilians, hindus i supppse, but malaylis, christians have dominated , doing injustice to a tamilian woman. But why are they still behind my as* ! Idk when my anger rages like kannagi who fired madurai, I would do the same to TN ! @narendramodi Destroy TN !"
Meera Mitun Says Kollywood Is Against Me
Meera Mitun concluded the series of tweets by blasting Kollywood . The former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant wrote, "TN boycotted me, thanks for the same thats why am a supermodel now , opened nationally, internationally . Also kollywood against me, thats y am in bollywood & hollywood. But What I don't understand is Why is TN still behind my as*, talking(harassing)about me is their only Job ?!" (sic)
Controversies Of Meera Mitun
Well, this is not the first time that Meera Mitun has expressed herself so openly on social media. Earlier, she has also slammed Trisha Krishnan for ‘copying' her. Trisha fans trolled her miserably, but the 96 actress didn't react to the same. Meera also had voiced her opinion over the nepotism debate after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and mistakenly called Karan Johar a ‘journalist'.
On a related note, Meera Mitun has been seen in films like 8 Thottakkal, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari. Apart from Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan, she was also a part of the dance reality show Jodi Number One - Season 8 as a contestant.
Also Read : Meera Mitun Warns Trisha! The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Asks 96 Actress To Stop 'Copying' Her
Also Read : Meera Mitun Says Tamil Nadu Government Is 'Worthless'; Asks PM To Make Her The CM