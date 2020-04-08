Rajinikanth Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Episode Sets Record With The TRP!

Rajinikanth, the superstar has recently made his international television debut with Discovery channel's into the wild with Bear Grylls show, which was aired in Discovery network last month. As per the latest updates, the Rajinikanth into the wild with Bear Grylls show has set a new record with its TRP.

According to the reports, the show which was premiered in the Discovery network over 12 channels, has received the highest TRP for an infotainment show this year so far. Rajinikanth into the wild with Bear Grylls show has also emerged as the program to garner the second-highest ratings in the history of the genre.

The sources suggest that the total reach of the show which was premiered on March 23, 2020, is 12.4 Million. Thus, Rajinikanth into the wild with Bear Grylls show has earned 86 percent higher TRP than the previous weeks. The slot has earned five times more viewership while compared to the previous four weeks.

Interestingly, the Rajinikanth into the wild with Bear Grylls show has also done exceedingly well in Discovery India's regional channel D Tamil. According to the latest reports from BARC India, the viewership of D Tamil grew by 20 times and the channel was able to beat all the contemporary channels including Colors Tamil and Jaya. The show also created a huge buzz on social media too.

Rajinikanth made a comeback to the mini screen after a long gap of around 4 decades with the Bear Grylls show. However, the show had stirred controversy after a group of activists demanded the superstar's arrest for shooting in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, which is a preserved forest area. However, Rajinikanth chose to not comment on the reports, and the controversies died down very soon.

