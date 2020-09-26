Amul Pays A Heart-Wrenching Tribute To SP Balasubrahmanyam; Social Media Post Goes Viral

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise has left the country in unbearable pain. The 74-year-old singer breathed his last yesterday (September 25, 2020) after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. SPB's innumerable fans and followers including his colleagues from the film industry have bombarded social media with condolence messages for the family.

India's dairy brand Amul also joined the league to pay a special tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam with their latest doodle. In a black and white doodle featuring SPB and Amul's mascot, the duo can be seen singing as they hold microphones in their hands. The picture is captioned as, 'Tere Mere Beech Mein Kaisa Tha Yeh Bandhan Anjaana', which is slightly altered and inspired by his beautiful song 'Tere Mere Beech Mein Kaisa Hai Yeh Bandhan Anjaana' from the 1981 Bollywood film Ek Duuje Ke Liye that starred Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri.

Well, the picture has made his fans and followers nostalgic, taking them to the best memories of the singer's stage shows that are usually a treat to the audience, especially for his songs and special gestures with hands as he enjoys the music.

On a related note, SPB was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition deteriorated. Notably, he was tested negative on September 4, 2020 but was still on ventilator while being monitored by expert doctors.

Meanwhile, SPB's funeral is being held at his Red Hills farmhouse in Chennai today. Several pictures from the funeral have gone viral on social media, in which one can see an unceasing crowd of the singer's fans and followers along with political and film personalities.

