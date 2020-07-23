Suriya & Aparna Impress With Soorarai Pottru Song Kaattu Payale: Video Promo Crosses 1 Million Views

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan of the Tamil film industry celebrated his 44th birthday today. The actor released the much-awaited video promo of Kaattu Payale song from his ambitious project Soorarai Pottru, as a special treat for his fans on his birthday. Interestingly, the beautifully shot video promo is now taking social media by storm.

The netizens are thoroughly impressed with the video promo, and the fantastic chemistry between the lead pair - Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. As a result, Kaattu Payale video promo crossed 1 Million marks on YouTube within the first few hours of its release. Thus, it has also emerged as one of the fastest 1 Million club entries in the Soorarai Pottru actor's career.

To the unversed, Kaattu Payale song is composed by the talented young musician GV Prakash Kumar. Dhee, the popular singer rose to fame with some popular numbers including Rowdy Baby, has lent voice to this romantic number. The song is penned by the renowned lyricist Snekan.

The first three singles of the movie, which are composed by GV Prakash Kumar himself, had totally impressed both the Tamil cinema audiences and music lovers across the world. Especially, the Veyyon Silli song, which is sung by Aham band fame Harish Sivaramakrishnan, has emerged as one of the most-loved Tamil songs of recent times.

Suriya is joining hands with the talented filmmaker Sudha Kongara for the first time in his career for Soorarai Pottru, which is said to be an autobiographical drama. The actor's character in the movie, Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara, is loosely based on GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Aparna Balamurali appears as Maara's wife Bommi in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Karunas, Sampath Raj, Vivek Prasanna, and so on. Niketh Bommireddy is the director of photography. Soorarai Pottru is jointly produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

