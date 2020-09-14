Suriya Gets Netizens’ Support After SM Subramaniam Calls Actor’s NEET Remark As Contempt Of Court

The fans, followers and the netizens are showering love and support on actor Suriya after his comments regarding NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) were called criminal contempt by Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court. The latter apparently urged Chief Justice AP Sahi to initiate a criminal contempt proceeding against the actor over his latest tweet, regarding conducting exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, 4 students who were to appear for the year's NEET exam died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. Several celebs including Kamal Haasan, Suriya, R Madhavan, etc., had reacted to conducting exams while expressing their deepest condolences to their families. Notably, releasing a statement in Tamil, Suriya had said, "With the fear of life due to COVID-19 scare, the court which dispenses justice via video-conferencing orders students to fearlessly go and take exams." This is one of the statements that has now become controversial.

Criticizing the same, SM Subramaniam said that Suriya's statement according to him amounts to contempt of court. Quoting the actor's 'controversial' lines, he wrote to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court saying, "The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of court as the integrity and devotion of the Hon'ble Judges as well as the Judicial System of our Great Nation are not only undermined but criticised in a bad shape, wherein there is a threat for the public confidence on the judiciary."

Also, Suriya's statement translated from Tamil to English by Justice Subramaniam- "The statement reveals that the Hon'ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. While-so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET Exam without fear."(sic)

Well, the netizens are not so impressed with the translation, which according to them has been conveniently altered at places with words like 'morale' and 'while-so' by Subramaniam, and is now being called incorrect. Twitterati have also expressed their full support to Suriya by trending #TNStandsWithSuriya on Twitter.

