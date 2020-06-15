Suriya’s Sweet Gesture Towards Tamil Nadu Theatre Workers Will Surely Melt Your Heart

Tamil actor Suriya has not only won the hearts of the masses with his acting tactics and charm, but has also impressed everyone with his philanthropic works. Be it for the flood or COVID-19 relief funds, the actor has indeed spearheaded the industry towards donating for the needy. For the unversed, his Agaram foundation aims in bringing in the socio-economic status of the rural society in Tamil Nadu by offering education to students.

Well now, the actor has now decided to donate money to the theatre workers amid the Coronavirus pandemic. After getting praised for his and his family's (veteran actor Sivakumar and brother Karthi) donation of Rs 10 lakh towards FEFSI workers, he has now started a donation drive to help theatre workers, who have lost their livelihood due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It is said that the actor is donating Rs 3000 per theatre all over Tamil Nadu to extend a helping hand to the workers affected due to the current situation. Well, that's called a real hero!

On the professional front, Suriya recently released his production venture Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika. The courtroom drama directed by JJ Fredrick received a mixed response from the audience and became the first film in the Tamil industry to have a direct release on the OTT platform.

He is currently waiting to release his highly anticipated movie Soorarai Pottru. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the action-drama was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, but was later postponed due to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, the movie will have Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali opposite the actor. Suriya will be seen essaying the role of Nedumaran Rajangam in the thriller, bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment. Soorarai Pottru will also feature Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in supporting roles.

