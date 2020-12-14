Suriya To Launch Arun Vijay’s Son Arnav As A Child Actor In His Next Production

Suriya is all set to launch actor Arun Vijay's son Arnav Vijay as a child actor in his upcoming production venture. The film is going to be a kids film produced by the Soorarai Pottru actor under his banner 2D Entertainment.

Arun Vijay shared this delightful news on his Twitter handle by sharing a couple of pictures with his son Arnav. The actor wrote, "With all your blessings, extremely happy to announce that my son Arnav Vijay is making his debut today! Proud that he will be launched by Actor @Suriya_offl's @2D_ENTPVTLTD. Feels good to continue the camaraderie generation after generation. Couldn't have asked for more. #AVJ."

Arnav's debut as a child actor is indeed special for Arun Vijay's family, as he would be the third generation in the film family to get into acting. For the unversed, Arnav's grandfather Vijayakumar is known as one of the most popular actors in Kollywood. Moreover, Arun Vijay is also actively working in Tamil and Telugu film industry.

Notably, Arun Vijay had made his acting debut as a teenager with Murai Mappillai (1995), directed by Sundar C. Coming back to Arnav's debut film, reports suggest that his father Arun will also be making a cameo appearance in the film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The production house has not yet revealed the details about the cast and crew of the film.

A few days ago, Arun Vijay had shared an adorable picture of the grandfather-grandson duo on Instagram. In the photo, Vijayakumar and Arnav can be seen wearing Marvel's popular character Captain America's jersey. The actor captioned the post as, "Blessed to have Appa guiding Arnav all the way!!"

On the professional front, Arun Vijay will next be seen multiple in Tamil films such as Vaa Deal, Agni Siragugal, Boxer and Sinam. Notably, his last film Mafia: Chapter 1 did good business at the box office.

