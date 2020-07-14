RUMOUR HAS IT! Suriya To Make OTT Debut With Mani Ratnam Project?

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan of Tamil cinema is currently on a signing spree, as reported earlier. The Soorarai Pottru actor is totally busy in his career, and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. If the latest reports are to be believed, Suriya is all set to make his OTT debut, very soon.

As per the latest reports, Suriya is planning to join hands with the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the latter's first OTT production venture. The project, which is said to be titled as Navarasa, is a 9-episodes web series. The talented actor has been roped in to play the lead role in one of the segments of the project, which is directed by 180 fame director Jayendra Panchapakeshan.

To the uninitiated, Mani Ratnam will make his digital debut with Navarasa, which will be produced by his home banner Madras Talkies. The veteran filmmaker is reportedly serving as the creative head of the project, as well as directing one of the segments along with some popular names of Tamil cinema including Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, and Karthick Naren.