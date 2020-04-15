    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suriya Wins The Internet With Maara Making Video From Soorarai Pottru!

      By
      |

      Suriya, the popular actor is joining hands with the talented filmmaker Sudha Kongara for the upcoming project Soorarai Pottru. The project has already garnered the attention of the audiences with its unique and beautiful singles. Now, Suriya is winning the internet with the recently released Maara making video from Soorarai Pottru.

      The highly promising making video features how the actor lost weight to achieve the right look for his character Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara, in the Sudha Kongara directorial. The director has narrated the interesting weight loss journey of her lead actor in the video, which was released by the crew members through their respective social media pages recently.

      Suriya Wins The Internet With Maara Making Video From Soorarai Pottru

      Read more about: suriya soorarai pottru
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X