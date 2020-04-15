Suriya Wins The Internet With Maara Making Video From Soorarai Pottru!

Suriya, the popular actor is joining hands with the talented filmmaker Sudha Kongara for the upcoming project Soorarai Pottru. The project has already garnered the attention of the audiences with its unique and beautiful singles. Now, Suriya is winning the internet with the recently released Maara making video from Soorarai Pottru.

The highly promising making video features how the actor lost weight to achieve the right look for his character Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara, in the Sudha Kongara directorial. The director has narrated the interesting weight loss journey of her lead actor in the video, which was released by the crew members through their respective social media pages recently.