Vijay's Master Is Not Censored, Confirms The Team!

Master, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of the Tamil cinema in 2020. Recently, Master has been trending on various social media platforms after the rumours regarding the censor certificate of the project started doing rounds. However, the team members of the Vijay starrer has now put the speculations to rest.

It was speculated that Master has already completed the censor board formalities. According to the rumour mills, the Vijay starrer has a total run time of over 3 hours and the censor board has asked to chop off a few portions to adjust the time. However, the team members rubbished the reports, stating the Lokesh Kangaraj project is not sent to the censor board yet.

According to the team, the post-production activities of Master is currently under progress. It will take at least a week for the crew to finish the post-production of the project. The makers are planning to get ready with the final print of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer by the beginning of June 2020. The movie will be sent for censor formalities only after that.

The sources suggest that the official trailer of Master has been slated to be revealed on June 22, 2020, on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's 45th birthday. The makers are planning to reveal the trailer only if the release date gets finalized, even though it is ready. The team members have already watched the trailer and are totally impressed with it.