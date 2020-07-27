Vijayalakshmi Attempts Suicide After Sharing Video On Facebook, Rushed To Hospital

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi has been admitted to a hospital after she allegedly attempted suicide. As per reports, in a video shared by her on social media, the actress revealed that she has been going through a lot of mental stress for the past few months allegedly due to the constant bullying by Naam Tamizhar Katchi party leader Seeman and its members. She also urged that Seeman along with Hari Nadar of Panankattu Padai (another political party) need to be arrested for causing her mental stress.

Times of India quoted her as saying, "This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his party men. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead."

She went on to add that she was tortured by Seeman because she was born in Karnataka. The actress said, "I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman, I have put up with it to my highest capabilities. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran was part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously."

Vijayalakshmi further added that she was slut-shamed by Seeman and it is up to her to decide on what has to be done after facing insults. She requested her fans to not let him escape from the case and to not allow him to get anticipatory bail. She also added that her death should be an eye-opener to everyone and ended her note saying that she doesn't want to be a slave to anybody.

The actress has been a part of Thalapathy Vijay's Friends (2001) and Arya's Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010).

