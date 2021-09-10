Annaatthe First Look Is Here, Thalaiva Rajinikanth Sets The Festive Mood On!

It's finally out! The highly anticipated first look poster of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been unveiled by the makers of the film. As promised on Thursday, the team shared a magnificent poster featuring the legendary actor on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10). In the poster, the handsome actor looks lively and high-spirited as he flaunts his million-dollar smile.

The star can be seen sporting a cream shirt with a matching dhoti which he has teamed up with a pair of sunglasses. Well, with the poster release the actor has indeed set the right festive mood and fans can't wait to see him on the big screen very soon. Presumably, the shot featuring Rajini has been captured from one of the merrymaking songs of the film. Let us tell you that the motion poster of the film will also be out today at 6 pm.

As per the latest poster, Annaatthe will release on November 4 coinciding with Diwali. Though there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that the film will clash with Ajith's highly anticipated actioner Valimai at the box officer as the team is also eyeing a festival release.

Backed by Kalanithi Maaran under the renowned production banner Sun Pictures, the film features Lady Superstar Nayanathara and National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Written and directed by Vedalam fame Siva, the rural drama also stars an extensive star cast including Meena Sagar, Kushboo Sundar, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy.

Reportedly, the rural drama will feature Rajinikanth as a jovial village head. The technical team of Annaatthe includes cinematographer Vetri, music composer D Imman and editor Vetri, one of the best combinations that are surely going to win the hearts of the audiences very soon.