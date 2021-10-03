Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant Namitha Marimuthu: Things You Can’t Miss About The Transgender Model

The much-awaited show Bigg Boss 5 Tamil hosted by renowned actor Kamal Haasan premieres on October 4 at 6 pm. Namitha Marimuthu, the transgender model is one of the contestants of this edition of the popular reality show.

The diva is also an actress and a social worker. Namitha recently made headlines for her charity during the COVID-19 induced pandemic as she helped a few members of the LGBTQ community.

In 2020, she represented India and won the Miss Trans Star International, a beauty pageant for transgender women. She made her acting as well as singing debut with the 2020 film Nadodigal 2 that also starred M Sasikumar, Anjali and Athulya Ravi.

Namitha has also been grabbing eyeballs with her breathtaking pictures on Instagram.

Well, as she gears up to enter the Kamal Haasan show, it remains to be seen if she manages to survive until 100 days in the madhouse. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.

Talking about Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, reportedly 18 contestants will enter the house today. The premiere is indeed going to be a gala affair, especially for the audiences who have been following the show for a long time. Kamal Haasan, the host will be seen enthralling fans and followers of BB Tamil with his oratory skills that are par excellence.

The grand launch of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil will premiere today (Sunday) at 6 pm on Vijay TV and simultaneously on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The mini-screen audiences can watch the weekly episodes of the show on Vijay TV from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm and weekend episodes (Saturday and Sunday) at 9 pm. You can also stream it online via the Disney+ Hotstar app, where you will find all the latest and previous episodes of the season.