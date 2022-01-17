Priyanka Deshpande’s Earnings From Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Becomes The Talk Of The Town!

One of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, Priyanka Deshpande emerged as the first runner of the show last evening. Her good friend and scriptwriter of her first show Raju Jeyamohan bagged the coveted trophy. Reportedly, their vote difference was marginal.

Well, she was highly praised for her sportsman spirit and the way she expressed her joy over Raju's victory on the finale stage. Congratulating for his big win, she even said that his patience is her biggest take-away from the show. Amidst all the praises for her sweet gesture, what has caught the attention of netizens is details about her earnings from the show.

Firstly, let us tell you that Priyanka Deshpande was one of the highest-paid contestants of the season. Reportedly, she was being paid Rs 2.5 lakh per week for her stay inside the house, which makes her total remuneration Rs 37.5 lakh for 15 weeks. Notably, her remuneration was higher than the title winner of the show. Raju Jeyamohan was being paid Rs 1.5 lakh per week. Actor Abhinay Vaddi was the highest-paid contestant this season, however, his Bigg Boss journey ended in the 11th week.

Though Priyanka's remuneration looks unsatisfactory, considering she is one of the busiest hosts in Tamil, she was able to garner the hearts of the audience with her cheerful nature inside the house, which is what one strives for, at the end of the day.

Post her return, she will be back hosting her shows. According to reports, she might soon sign her film projects too.

Well, in the finale, Pavni Reddy, Amir and Niroop Nandakumar became the second, third and fourth runners up. During the grand event, Kamal Haasan also announced Bigg Boss Ultimate, the Tamil edition's OTT version, which too will be hosted by the actor. Unlike the original, the show can be streamed 24*7 on Disney+ Hotstar.