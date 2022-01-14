Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Finale: Raju Jeyamohan Might Bag The Trophy; Priyanka To Secure Second Position?

Just two days to go, and Bigg Boss 5 Tamil will finally get its winner. The five finalists remaining in the house including Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar and Amir will be exiting the house after staying inside for 105 days(Amir is an exception as he entered the house as a wild card). Well, a lot is being speculated about the possible winner of the show. As per the present voting trend, Raju Jeyamohan might win the title this season.

He is one of the most popular contestants of BB Tamil 5 and there are strong chances that he might win the season. Though his diplomatic nature was highly criticized by the inmates and even host Kamal Haasan, he was time and again seen reiterating that this is how he is. His camaraderie with Imman Annachi and brief disagreements with Abhinay Vaddi and Pavni Reddy had grabbed eyeballs too. During one of the tasks, he had questioned the duo's bonding, which didn't go down well with the audiences and even Kamal, who slammed him for being nosy. Well, his journey in the house has literally been a roller coaster ride, and it remains to be seen if he really raises the trophy this Sunday.

On the other hand, reports are rife that Priyanka will become the first runner up of the show. Let us tell you that the vote counts of Raju and Priyanka are marginal, and their popularity among Tamil audiences is quite equivalent and therefore one can expect the unexpected on the final stage. Reportedly, she has received the second-highest votes. Rumour has it that Pavni, Niroop and Amir will emerge as the second, third and fourth runner up respectively. However, only the Sunday episode will reveal the truth behind all the speculations.

The finale episode of BB Tamil 5 will air on Sunday, January 16.