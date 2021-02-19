Chakra Twitter Review: Audience Lauds The Vishal-Shraddha Srinath Starrer

After a lot of speculations regarding its release, Vishal's Chakra has finally made it to the theatres today (February 19, 2021). Though the film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on May 1, 2020, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Well, the action-entertainer has opened to a terrific response at the box office. The audiences are quite happy with the film and are heaping praises on the lead actors Vishal and Shraddha Srinath, especially for their impeccable acting chops. The duo's chemistry, the film's storyline, high octane action sequences, robust dialogues, and soulful songs have indeed clicked well with the audience. As the film garners huge love from the theatres, looks like the makers might mint a humongous collection from the box office in the following days.

Chakra revolves around police officers Chandru and Gayathri (Vishal and Shraddha), who are on a mission to take down a gang of hackers, who have executed a massive robbery in Chennai on Independence Day. Will they be able to find the real culprit behind the heist? Well, you will have to watch the film at your nearest theatres to see how the story unfolds.

Written and directed by MS Anandan, the action thriller is backed by Vishal under his production banner Vishal Film Factory. Notably, the film has also released in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. Regina Cassandra, Robo Shankar, Manobala, KR Vijaya, Srushti Dange and Ravikanth are playing key roles in Chakra.

Well, as the film receives an impressive response at the theatres, let us see how Twitterati have reacted to Vishal's Chakra.

