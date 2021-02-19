Chakra’s Hindi Dubbing Artist Sanket Mhatre Shares His Experience Lending Voice To Vishal [EXCLUSIVE]

Vishal-starrer Tamil film Chakra has finally released today (February 19, 2021), and as expected, it is getting a positive response from the masses. Apart from Tamil, the film's Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions are also out today. Talking about its Hindi version, the Vishal-starrer is titled Chakra Ka Rakshak. Notably, renowned voice-over artist Sanket Mhatre has dubbed for Vishal.

Recently, Filmibeat got in touch with the dubbing artist. He talked about his experience lending his voice for Vishal in Chakra Ka Rakshak. While sharing his experience, Sanket Mhatre said, "It's always a pleasure voicing for Vishal, I love how he tries to tackle socially relevant issues in his movies. I especially enjoyed voicing for Irumbu Thirai and now for Chakra Ka Rakshak, since they speak of issues which are present around us."

For the unversed, Sanket Mhatre has earlier lent his voice to Vishal for popular movies' Hindi versions like Ayogya, Aambala, Villain, Pattathu Yaanai and so on. Interestingly, the voice-over artist gives voice to more than 20-30 South Indian movies every year. When asked about how people react to his work, Sanket said, "I'm fortunate that a lot of people love and appreciate my work, be it Vishal, Allu Arjun, Surya, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Teja or the others that I've voiced for, people have shown immense support for these voices. I've had people messaging from Nepal, London, Canada, Bangladesh and even Pakistan saying they've enjoyed the films. I'm glad I have had the opportunity to voice for these legends and take their voice to so many people."

Coming back to Chakra, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra, Robo Shankar, Manobala, KR Vijaya, Srushti Dange and Ravikanth in pivotal roles. Directed by MS Anandan, the film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Also Read : Chakra Twitter Review: Audience Lauds The Vishal-Shraddha Srinath Starrer

Also Read : Chakra Release Issue: Will Vishal Starrer Get Postponed? Here's The Truth!