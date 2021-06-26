Dhanush's D43: Final Schedule Shoot To Resume In July 2021

Dhanush, the supremely talented actor is joining hands with young filmmaker Karthick Naren for his 43rd outing in Tamil cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled D43, started rolling in February 2021. Interestingly, the makers of the Dhanush starrer have now revealed an exciting update on the project.

"The Final schedule of @dhanushkraja's #D43 shoot resumes from July 2021 Collision symbol," the banner took to the official Twitter page and wrote. Along with the post, the production house also shared a location still featuring leading man Dhanush. In the picture, the National award winner is seen in a casual get-up, with a safety mask.

If the reports are to be believed, Dhanush will return to Chennai by the first week of July. The actor is currently in the US, where he was shooting for his Hollywood project The Gray Man. As per the updates, Dhanush is planning to return, after his father-in-law, Rajinikanth completes his routine health check-up in the US.

Naane Varuven: The Dhanush-Selvaraghavan Project To Start Rolling On August 20

In a recent interview, director Karthick Naren had revealed that Dhanush is playing the role of an investigative journalist in the movie. According to the filmmaker, D43 is a complete commercial thriller, which mainly depicts the role a journalist plays in society. The movie also revolves around the deep bonding between a brother-sister duo.

Vijay To Repeat Pokkiri Magic In Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast; Here's How!

Malavika Mohanan, the Master fame actress is playing the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie. The Dhanush starrer is scripted by the acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu and Suhaas, who has scripted some popular films including Virus and Fahadh Faasil starrer Varathan. GV Prakash Kumar, the talented musician has composed the music for the project. D43 is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films.