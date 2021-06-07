Chiyaan 60: Director Karthik Subbaraj Reveals A Major Update On The Vikram-Dhruv Vikram Starrer

The highly anticipated 60th outing of the National award-winning actor Vikram, which has been tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, is currently under production. The prestigious project marks Vikram's first collaboration with his son, young actor Dhruv Vikram, and the talented filmmaker Karthi Subbaraj. Interestingly, director Karthik has now revealed a major update on Chiyaan 60.

In a recent interview given to the renowned YouTube media Film Companion, Karthik Subbaraj revealed that about 50 percent shoot of the Vikram-Dhruv Vikram starrer has been completed. The director is planning to resume the filming, once the lockdown restrictions are lifted in Tamil Nadu.

If the reports are to be believed, Vikram is playing a negative role in Chiyaan 60. The sources suggest that the Karthik Subbaraj directorial will feature the versatile actor in the first full-fledged anti-hero character of his career, while Dhruv Vikram plays the protagonist. Both Vikram and Dhruv will be seen in different get-ups in the movie.

Initially, it was announced that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the songs and original score for the highly anticipated project. But later, Santhosh Narayanan replaced Anirudh as the music director of the project. The new development was announced by director Karthik Subbaraj himself, through a Twitter post. "Yes... It's A Santosh Narayanan Musical!! Welcome to the Gang @Music_Santhosh. Thanks @anirudhofficial for your understanding & Support..," wrote the filmmaker on his Twitter post.

Chiyaan 60 will have the National award-winning actor and Karthik Subbaraj's frequent collaboration Bobby Simha in a pivotal role. The movie features an extensive star cast including Simran, Vani Bhojan, Muthukumar, Sananth, and others in pivotal roles. The Vikram starrer, which is produced by Seven Screen Studios, is expected to hit the screens in 2022.