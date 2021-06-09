Suriya 40: Title Of The Project To Be Revealed In July, Confirms Director Pandiraj

The 40th outing of versatile actor Suriya in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 40, is currently under production. The shooting of the project is currently put on hold due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, director Pandiraj has now made an exciting announcement regarding the Suriya starrer.

The director, who interacted with the fans and followers on Twitter on his 45th birthday, confirmed that the title of Suriya 40 will be revealed in July. Pandiraj's confirmation has left the Suriya fans, who have been eagerly waiting for an update on the project, totally excited. The title is expected to be out on July 23, on the occasion of the leading man's birthday.

During the interaction, Pandiraj also revealed that around 35 percent shoot of Suriya 40 has been finished. The filmmaker also confirmed that the next schedule of the project, which is a mass family entertainer, will start rolling once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Earlier in a Twitter spaces conversation which was held on actor Karthi's birthday, Pandiraj had made some exciting revelations about Suriya 40. "Like how Karthi sir's fans enjoyed Kadaikutty Singam, Suriya sir's fans will enjoy my next film. We have been taking special care to make sure that the film comes out really well. So far, we are happy with the progress," revealed the director.

Suriya 40, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures, marks Pandiraj's first collaboration with Suriya. Priyanka Arul Mohan, the Doctor fame actress appears as the female lead in the project. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, and so on appear in the supporting roles. D Imman composes the songs and original score for the movie. Rathnavelu is the director of photography.