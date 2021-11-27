Master’s Vaathi Coming To Enemy’s Tum Tum: Tamil Film Songs That Became Instant Chartbusters In 2021!

Naanga Vera Maari

Indeed one of the big updates of the year. Fans who were eagerly waiting for Ajith's Valimai update for quite a long time couldn't keep calm when ‘Naanga Vera Maari' released. The lyrical song crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni is still trending on music streaming platforms. Featuring Ajith, the track's music has been composed by Yuvan. Valimai directed by H Vinoth will release in theatres on January 13.

Vaathi Coming

This celebratory song from 2021's blockbuster film Master is just too good to miss! This foot-tapping number composed by Anirudh Ravichander is sure to pump up your adrenaline rush every time you hear it. Featuring the one and only Thalapathy, the video song has crossed 2.1 million likes on YouTube at the time of writing. Well, that's huge!

Rakita Rakita

And if you love every bit of quirkiness, then you surely are going to love this track from Jagame Thandhiram. Undoubtedly, Dhanush, his high energy and trademark kuthu dance style are the very highlights of the song. The actor along with Dhee and Santosh Narayanan have sung the catchy song. Jagame Thandhiram had its release on Netflix.

Mangalyam

Head over heels in love? Well then, this song is just for you! Featuring Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal, the romantic track is still trending on music streaming platforms and even on Instagram where several reels of it are winning hearts. Silambarasan, Roshini and Thaman have lent their voices for this beautiful song from the 2021 film Eeswaran.

Tum Tum

Can't find a perfect song to shake a leg at your best friend's wedding? Try ‘tum tum' and you will know why we suggested it in the first place. Featured on Vishal and Mirnalini Ravi, the breezy rhythmic song from Enemy is crooned by Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini and Tejaswini. Released on November 15, the song has already crossed 17 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

Chellamma

In 2020, Chellamma's hilarious lyrical video had tickled the funny bones of Tamil music aficionados and in 2021, the makers released the film's video song that garnered hearts for all obvious reasons. Crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, the song became a hit, and it is all thanks to its catchy lyrics, on-screen chemistry of Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan and their dance prowess. Anirudh has given tune to the hit number