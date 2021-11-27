Master’s Vaathi Coming To Enemy’s Tum Tum: Tamil Film Songs That Became Instant Chartbusters In 2021!
Ever since Vijay's Master released in theatres, there was no turning back for Kollywood. It would be safe to say that the year 2021 began on a high note solely because of the Thalapathy factor. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was one of the biggies starring a Tamil superstar to release in theatres post the pandemic, that had brought the film industry to a standstill for months.
Well, be it theatrical or OTT, films or web series, Kollywood faced the situation boldly and even tried to experiment with their ventures during the tough time that not only surprised other industries but also inspired them.
On one side, makers' were headstrong about their film's theatrical release, while on the other hand, stars like Suriya opted for OTT platforms for their ventures. The actor's 4 films including Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh My Dog and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum were released on Amazon Prime Video and were seen passing the audience test with flying colours.
A few Tamil superstars like Kamal Haasan and Ajith yet again skipped releases this year, which evidently disappointed fans. Notably, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe was released on November 4, as the big Diwali treat for the Tamil audiences. Well, amid all the hustle and bustle, what also captivated many were the song updates of various films, which also became one of the reasons for fans to celebrate their idol. Take a look at a few of the Tamil tracks that became chartbusters in 2021.
Naanga Vera Maari
Indeed one of the big updates of the year. Fans who were eagerly waiting for Ajith's Valimai update for quite a long time couldn't keep calm when ‘Naanga Vera Maari' released. The lyrical song crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni is still trending on music streaming platforms. Featuring Ajith, the track's music has been composed by Yuvan. Valimai directed by H Vinoth will release in theatres on January 13.
Vaathi Coming
This celebratory song from 2021's blockbuster film Master is just too good to miss! This foot-tapping number composed by Anirudh Ravichander is sure to pump up your adrenaline rush every time you hear it. Featuring the one and only Thalapathy, the video song has crossed 2.1 million likes on YouTube at the time of writing. Well, that's huge!
Rakita Rakita
And if you love every bit of quirkiness, then you surely are going to love this track from Jagame Thandhiram. Undoubtedly, Dhanush, his high energy and trademark kuthu dance style are the very highlights of the song. The actor along with Dhee and Santosh Narayanan have sung the catchy song. Jagame Thandhiram had its release on Netflix.
Mangalyam
Head over heels in love? Well then, this song is just for you! Featuring Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal, the romantic track is still trending on music streaming platforms and even on Instagram where several reels of it are winning hearts. Silambarasan, Roshini and Thaman have lent their voices for this beautiful song from the 2021 film Eeswaran.
Tum Tum
Can't find a perfect song to shake a leg at your best friend's wedding? Try ‘tum tum' and you will know why we suggested it in the first place. Featured on Vishal and Mirnalini Ravi, the breezy rhythmic song from Enemy is crooned by Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini and Tejaswini. Released on November 15, the song has already crossed 17 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.
Chellamma
In 2020, Chellamma's hilarious lyrical video had tickled the funny bones of Tamil music aficionados and in 2021, the makers released the film's video song that garnered hearts for all obvious reasons. Crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, the song became a hit, and it is all thanks to its catchy lyrics, on-screen chemistry of Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan and their dance prowess. Anirudh has given tune to the hit number