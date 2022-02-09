Rajinikanth To Team Up With 'Beast' Director Nelson Dilipkumar For His Next: Reports

Rajinikanth, the superstar is reportedly all set to announce his 169th outing in cinema soon. There are a lot of speculations regarding who will helm the next outing of the veteran actor, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. If the latest reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth might team up with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar for the project.

According to the latest updates, the superstar has already signed the dotted line, and the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial might get an official launch very soon. Thalaivar 169 is said to be bankrolled by one of the biggest production banners of Tamil Cinema. Anirudh Ravichander, the celebrated young musician might join the team as the music composer.

The sources suggest that Rajinikanth had watched director Nelson's last outing Doctor, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. The superstar, who was highly impressed with the film, is reportedly keen to team with the talented filmmaker for his next. The reports also suggest that the veteran actor might play an out-and-out humourous role in Thalaivar 169.

Coming to director Nelson Dilipkumar's career, the talented filmmaker is currently busy with the post-production of his ambitious project Beast, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The movie, which is touted to be an action thriller is slated to hit the theatres as a Summer 2022 release. The first single of Beast is expected to be revealed on February 14, 2022, on the special occasion of Valentines' Day.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was last seen in the family entertainer Annaatthe. The movie, which marked the superstar's first collaboration with hitmaker Siva, had emerged as a commercial success. However, Annaatthe failed to impress the common audiences and critics, who were disappointed with the excessive melodrama and bad execution of the film.