Beast First Look Out; Thalapathy Vijay Looks Deadly In A Brand New Avatar

It's indeed a big day! One of the highly anticipated updates of Vijay's next #Thalapathy65 has been unveiled today (June 21). His next with director Nelson Dilipkumar has now been titled Beast. Along with the title, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring Thalapathy, on the eve of the actor's 47th birthday. Notably, today also marks the occasion of the film's director Nelson Dilipkumar's 37th birthday.

Well, releasing the highly awaited poster, the makers on their official Twitter handle wrote, "Thalapathy65 is Beast".

Notably, Vijay has also shared the poster on his social media handles with the hashtag #Beast.

In the intriguing poster, Vijay looks deadly as he holds a machine gun in complete swag. Though nothing much has been revealed in the poster, the massive brand new look of Thalapathy has surely enthralled fans who are now trending hashtags #Thalapathy65, Thalapathy65FirstLook, and #HBDThalapathyVijay on social media to celebrate Vijay's big day already.

Thalapathy 65: Yogi Babu Confirms Being Part Of Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar Film!

Thalapathy 65 Shoot Might Only Resume From September Due To THIS Reason!

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Though the detail of other cast members is yet to be made official, versatile actor Yogi Babu has already confirmed his inclusion in the highly anticipated film. Talking about Beast's technical team, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for the film, while Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa has been roped in to crank the camera.

Let us tell you that the first schedule of #Thalapathy65 was wrapped in Georgia. As of now, reports are rife that the film's next schedule will commence only from September 2021, considering the current condition of COVID-19 in the state.

On a related note, speculations about Vijay's next after #Thalapathy65 is also doing the rounds on social media. If reports are to be believed, the starlet will be joining hands with Tollywood director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming project tentatively titled #Thalapathy66. Though it is not known, rumours suggest that the film's announcement will be made official on the occasion of the actor's birthday tomorrow (June 22).