Karnan Final Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj Combo Is A Blockbuster!

Multifaceted actor Dhanush is basking in the success of his recent venture Karnan. Despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the film made it to theatres on April 9.

Upon its release, the film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj received huge applause from the audience, thanks to its intriguing storyline, excellent dialogues, impressive acting chops of Dhanush and other actors, brilliant music composition and breathtaking cinematography. Partially inspired by the 1995 Kodiyankulam riot that happened in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, the film revolves around a fearless young man who is on a mission to safeguard the rights of his villagers.

Made on a budget of Rs 46 crore, Karnan has acquired a total collection of Rs 61.8 crore from the worldwide box office. The satellite and streaming rights of the film were sold to Zee Tamil and Amazon Prime Video for Rs 9 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively. The total profit garnered by the film stands at Rs 15.8 crore. It is to be noted that the film was released one day before the Tamil Nadu government ordered to slash down the seating capacity in theatres to 50%, which might have also affected the box office collection of Karnan.

Karnan's detailed business report

Tamil Nadu Theatrical Business: Rs 26 crore

Satellite rights(Zee Tamil): Rs 9 crore

Digital(Amazon Prime): Rs 12 crore

Audio(Think Music): Rs 60 Lakh

Overseas: Rs 4.5 crore

Hindi(Dubbing Rights): Rs 7.5 crore

Karnataka collection: Rs 8 lakh

Kerala collection: Rs 9 lakh

Telugu(Theatrical, Satellite & Digital): Rs 5 lakh

Total Collected: Rs 61.8 crore

Profit: Rs 15.8 crore

Also featuring Rajisha Vijayan, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Karnan is backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his production company V Creations. 'Enjoy Enjaami' fame Santhosh Narayana has composed music for the film, which has camera cranked by Theni Eswar. Selva RK has carried out the editing for the rural drama.