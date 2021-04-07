Karnan Pre-Release Business: Dhanush’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar Is All Set To Woo The Audience

Karnan is undoubtedly one of Dhanush's highly awaited films. After intriguing the audience with the teaser, the film is all set to hit the cinemas on April 9. Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the rural drama has already made headlines much before hitting the big screen for its pre-release business.

Interestingly, the Dhanush-starrer has done an excellent business with the film garnering Rs 26 crore for its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the deal has also become the highest in Dhanush's career. His 2019 period action film Asuran was the last film to do a massive business with a Rs 25 crore share in Tamil Nadu. Though Kerala, Karnataka and Telugu theatrical rights business are yet to be confirmed by the team, reports are rife that the makers have already locked impressive deals with the distributors of respective states.

Let us tell you that the film marks Dhanush's maiden venture to release in theatres post the COVID-19 lockdown. Also starring Rajisha Vijayan, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Karnan has been backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations. Revolving around a fearless youngster who fights against torture by police officers to safeguard the conservationist villagers, the film has music scored by 'Enjoy Enjaami' composer Santhosh Narayanan. The technical team of Karnan includes cinematographer Theni Eswar and editor Selva RK.

On a related note, Mohanlal's Aashirvad Cinemas is distributing the film in Kerala. The satellite and digital streaming rights of Karnan have been bought by Zee Tamil and Amazon Prime Video respectively.

Also Read: Karnan Advance Bookings Are Open: The Dhanush Starrer To Get A Massive Start?

Also Read: Karnan Streaming Rights Are Bagged By Amazon Prime; The Dhanush Starrer To Get An OTT Release In May?