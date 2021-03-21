Karnan Streaming Rights Are Bagged By Amazon Prime; The Dhanush Starrer To Get An OTT Release In May?

Karnan, the Dhanush starring is getting a grand theatrical release on April 9, 2021. Reportedly, the Karnan online streaming rights are now bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime. If the reports are to be true, the online streaming rights of the Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj project have been sold for a record price.

According to the sources close to the project, Karnan will get an OTT release exactly a month after its theatrical release. In that case, the Dhanush starrer will release on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021. The makers are expected to officially announce the exciting news in a couple of days.

The grapevine suggests that both Amazon Prime and Netflix were keen to bag the online streaming rights of Karnan, which is one of the most-awaited projects of Tamil cinema in 2021. However, Amazon Prime finally managed to beat Netflix and bagged the satellite rights for a whopping amount. On a related note, Dhanush's other upcoming project Jagame Thandhiram is getting a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix in April.

As reported earlier, Dhanush is all set to release the highly anticipated Karnan teaser on March 23, Tuesday. Expectations are riding high on the Mari Selvaraj project, after the release of its making videos and songs. From what we have seen so far. Karnan has all the potential to emerge as a path-breaking cinema attempt in the Tamil film industry.

Karnan features popular Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead opposite Dhanush. The movie features Lal, Natty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Karnan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.

