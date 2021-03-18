Karnan Teaser To Be Dropped Soon? Lakshmi Priya Completes Dubbing For The Dhanush Starrer

Teaser of the highly anticipated film Karnan is all set to release soon. If reports are to be believed, the update will be out this week. Though the lead actor of the film Dhanush had promised the teaser release 2 weeks back, the team is said to be waiting for the right time to drop the major update. With several speculations doing the rounds on social media, the excitement of fans is also skyrocketing side by side.

Let us tell you that the makers have already released 3 songs from the film, namely, 'Kandaa Vara Sollunga', 'Pandarathi Puranam' and 'Draupathaiyin Mutham'. The songs scored by Santhosh Narayanan have been garnering a major response from the audience, who are now expecting the teaser to be a grand affair.

On a related note, actress Lakshmi Priya, who is playing a key role in the film has completed dubbing for Karnan. The actress took to her social media handle today to share the happy news with her fans and followers. Thanking the director Mari Selvaraj for the opportunity, she tweeted, "Can you see how ecstatic I am? This is me feeling all the joy as I finish dubbing for this epic film. I will be saying this a 1000 more times, still, thank you so so much @mari_selvaraj sir for making me a part of this phenomenal creation of yours. #Karnan #KarnanArrivesOnApril9."

Can you see how ecstatic I am? This is me feeling all the joy as I finish dubbing for this epic film. I will be saying this a 1000 more times, still, thank you so so much @mari_selvaraj sir for making me a part of this phenomenal creation of yours. #Karnan #KarnanArrivesOnApril9 pic.twitter.com/g4wLJ4RnRI — Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli (@LakshmiPriyaaC) March 18, 2021

Also starring Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan, the film is slated to release theatrically on April 9. Notably, the film marks the actress' debut in Kollywood. Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the action-drama will have Dhanush playing a never-attempted role in his career. Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations, the film also features Lal Paul, Yogi Babu and Master fame Gouri G Kishan.

